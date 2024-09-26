Russian troops are preparing to intensify assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In particular, they collect personnel and automobile equipment.

The Armed Forces have already noticed a tendency towards aggravation.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.

There is a tendency that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region, precisely on this section of the demarcation line, will escalate. There have already been five assaults in the past day and, let's say, there is a tendency for them to increase. According to our intelligence, the enemy is gathering the personnel of assault groups in the Priyutny area. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesman of the Defense Forces of the South

According to him, the occupiers received 25 light buggies from the reserve storage base of road transport of the Southern District of the Russian Federation. This indicates that the Russians are preparing for an assault.

The spokesman also noted that the situation in the southern direction is no less tense than in other parts of the front. Currently, the Russians conduct combat reconnaissance, using assault groups of 5-10 people.

Their tactic is to close the distance between the trenches, between the leading edges as quickly as possible, and get a foothold in our trenches. Share

As the spokesman said, the Russians do not have a hunger for ammunition. The amount of used ammunition remains constant — up to two thousand shells. More than 350 FPV drones were used in the past day.

Therefore, I wouldn't say that they have a shortage of shells and ammunition, or that they are saving money. They use all available types of weapons that are in service with Russian units in this region. Including aerial bombs and missiles.

How many vehicles of the Russian Federation were destroyed by the GUR fighters

As noted, during the two days of work on the Zaporizhia front, the following were included in the list of damaged and destroyed targets of the Russian army:

truck "Ural" — 2 pcs.

UAZ "Buhanka" — 2 pcs.

APC — 1 pc.;

Buggy — 1 pc.;

Ammunition warehouse.