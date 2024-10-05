The troops of the Russian Federation are preparing new assaults in the Orihiv and Robotyn directions in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is preparing assaults in the Orihiv and Robotyn directions in Zaporizhzhia, posing a serious threat to Ukraine's security.
- A breakthrough on logistics routes in Zaporizhzhia could undermine the defense of the southern part of the country, heightening the risk of conflict escalation.
- More than 400 shellings per day have been directed at Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, indicating a significant aggravation of the situation on the ground.
- Intelligence reports suggest that the enemy is gathering assault personnel in the Priyutny area, hinting at an imminent escalation in assaults in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, has warned of the increasing tendency towards aggressions and assaults in the area, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance.
The Russian army is preparing assaults in two directions in the Zaporizhzhia region
This was announced by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the "Edyny Novyni" telethon.
According to Voloshyn, if a breakthrough occurs in this direction, the enemy will be able to take under fire control the logistical routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine, where the Defense Forces hold Donetsk and the southern part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The spokesperson of the Defense Forces of the South also reported that over the past 24 hours, more than 400 settlements have been shelled in the Zaporizhzhia region alone, and about 300 shellings have been recorded on the positions of the Ukrainian military in this direction.
Russia is preparing to intensify assaults in the direction of Zaporozhye
The Armed Forces have already noticed a tendency to aggravation.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.
There is a tendency that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region, precisely on this section of the demarcation line, will escalate. There have already been five assaults in the past day and, let's say, there is a tendency for them to increase. According to our intelligence, the enemy is gathering the personnel of assault groups in the Priyutny area.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-