The troops of the Russian Federation are preparing new assaults in the Orihiv and Robotyn directions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the "Edyny Novyni" telethon.

According to intelligence data, the enemy is preparing new assaults near Orikhov and Robotyn, the enemy is transferring personnel there and will probably activate new assaults in a few days. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to Voloshyn, if a breakthrough occurs in this direction, the enemy will be able to take under fire control the logistical routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine, where the Defense Forces hold Donetsk and the southern part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The spokesperson of the Defense Forces of the South also reported that over the past 24 hours, more than 400 settlements have been shelled in the Zaporizhzhia region alone, and about 300 shellings have been recorded on the positions of the Ukrainian military in this direction.

The Armed Forces have already noticed a tendency to aggravation.

