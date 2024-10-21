Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly, there are deaths

On the morning of October 21, Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile. As of 3:00 p.m., two people died and 15 were injured as a result of another terrorist act by the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing two fatalities and 15 injuries.
- Medical workers are actively providing assistance to the injured individuals.
- The damage extends to civil infrastructure and high-rise buildings in the city.
- The number of victims is continuously increasing as more details emerge.
- The international community needs to address and condemn this aggressive act by the Russian Federation.
Two people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian missile attack
At 3:01 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov announced that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city had increased.
Earlier in Zaporizhzhia, a man's body was recovered from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian strike.
The Russian Federation targeted Zaporizhzhia with a missile
On October 21, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Zaporizhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.
Then it became known about nine people who were injured as a result of the Russian morning attack.
Two are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, two more received medical help and will be treated at home.
As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten high-rise buildings and more than ten private sector households were known to be damaged. A preschool and a dormitory were also destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-