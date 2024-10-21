Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly, there are deaths

On the morning of October 21, Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile. As of 3:00 p.m., two people died and 15 were injured as a result of another terrorist act by the aggressor country.

At 3:01 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov announced that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city had increased.

Two dead and fifteen wounded — the number of casualties from the enemy shelling of Zaporozhye has increased. Doctors continue to examine the victims and provide them with all necessary assistance. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Earlier in Zaporizhzhia, a man's body was recovered from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian strike.

On October 21, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Zaporizhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Then it became known about nine people who were injured as a result of the Russian morning attack.

Two are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, two more received medical help and will be treated at home.

As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten high-rise buildings and more than ten private sector households were known to be damaged. A preschool and a dormitory were also destroyed.