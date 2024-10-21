Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly, there are deaths
Ukraine
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly, there are deaths

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
On the morning of October 21, Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with a missile. As of 3:00 p.m., two people died and 15 were injured as a result of another terrorist act by the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing two fatalities and 15 injuries.
  • Medical workers are actively providing assistance to the injured individuals.
  • The damage extends to civil infrastructure and high-rise buildings in the city.
  • The number of victims is continuously increasing as more details emerge.
  • The international community needs to address and condemn this aggressive act by the Russian Federation.

Two people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian missile attack

At 3:01 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov announced that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city had increased.

Two dead and fifteen wounded — the number of casualties from the enemy shelling of Zaporozhye has increased. Doctors continue to examine the victims and provide them with all necessary assistance.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Earlier in Zaporizhzhia, a man's body was recovered from the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian strike.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia, Russian Federation, on October 21

The body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Fourteen injured, three of whom are in serious condition, and one dead — these are the consequences of the enemy attack on the regional center.

The Russian Federation targeted Zaporizhzhia with a missile

On October 21, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Zaporizhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Then it became known about nine people who were injured as a result of the Russian morning attack.

Two are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, two more received medical help and will be treated at home.

As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten high-rise buildings and more than ten private sector households were known to be damaged. A preschool and a dormitory were also destroyed.

