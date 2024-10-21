The Russian Federation attacked the center of Zaporizhia — 6 people were injured
Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked the center of Zaporizhia — 6 people were injured

Ivan Fedorov
The Russian Federation attacked the center of Zaporizhia — 6 people were injured
On October 21, the Russians attacked the center of Zaporizhzhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

  • Russia launched a missile attack on the center of Zaporizhzhia, which injured 6 people and damaged civilian infrastructure.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force detected and intercepted more than 100 means of air attack from the Russian enemy.
  • 59 enemy drones were shot down in various regions of Ukraine and another 45 Russian UAVs were lost.
  • It has been confirmed that Russian drones hit the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation shelled Zaporizhzhia again

As the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported, Russia launched another missile attack on the center of the city of Zaporizhia.

A large number of civilian objects were affected, including a kindergarten, dormitories, one-story and multi-story buildings.

Initially, Fedorov reported that a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were in serious condition. Three more people are in moderate condition.

Later, Fedorov reported on another victim. More than ten units of rescue equipment are currently working at the site.

Later, it became known that the number of injured increased to 7 people. More than 30 houses were also damaged.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 119 means of air attack of the enemy:

  • 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (from Crimea);

  • 1 Kh-35 guided air missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea area);

  • 1 Kh-31P guided air missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea area);

  • 116 enemy UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation).

The air attack is repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At this time, there is confirmation of the shooting down of 59 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions.

Another 45 Russian drones have also been lost. Up to 10 enemy UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. There are several UAV hits on the civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

Combat work is currently ongoing.

