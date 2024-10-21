Air defense forces shot down 59 "martyrs" during the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of October 21, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 119 drones and missiles. Air defense forces shot down 59 Russian drones, another 45 were lost in location.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 119 means of air attack of the enemy:

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (from Crimea);

1 Kh-35 guided air missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea area);

1 Kh-31P guided air missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea area);

116 enemy UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation).

The air attack is repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

At this time, there is confirmation of the downing of 59 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions.

Another 45 Russian drones have also been lost. Up to 10 enemy UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. There are several UAV hits on the civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

Combat work is currently ongoing. Information is being updated.

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and air defense systems all night

In the Sumy region, the Russians launched an airstrike on the critical infrastructure of the Romen district. Several villages are without electricity.

In Kryvyi Rih, 4 people, including a child, were injured due to a rocket attack. Hotel, houses, bank, shops were damaged.

One victim was found in Kyiv after the drone attack. The man has burns on his face.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians dropped anti-aircraft missiles, launched drones and shelled the region with anti-aircraft missiles. People were not injured. There is damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Also, on the evening of October 20, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, there were problems with the electricity supply, so far we know about 13 victims, one of them a child.