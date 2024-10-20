The Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in Sumy Oblast. More than 37,000 people are without electricity

On October 20, Russian troops struck an energy facility in the Sumy region. More than 37,000 consumers are currently without power.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Sumy Oblast

As noted, the Russian army hit one of the energy facilities in the Sumy region.

As a result of the shelling, more than 37,000 consumers in the Roman region (104 settlements) were temporarily cut off.

In addition, according to energy experts, more than 14,000 electricity consumers have been cut off due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Sumy region (130 settlements).

All the efforts of energy workers are aimed at restoring the distribution of electricity to every home, states Oblenergo. Share

What is the situation in the Sumy region of the Russian Federation?

As reported in the Sumy OVA, in total, the occupiers carried out 15 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 18 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopol, Romen, Kraspopil, and Shalygin came under fire.

In addition, on October 20, anti-aircraft fighters destroyed 11 enemy UAVs of the "Shakhed" type in the sky over Sumy region.