Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with anti-aircraft missiles and drones ― there is an injured person

On September 21, the Russian army continued to terrorize the civilian population of Sumy region, using various types of weapons, in particular, it struck a hospital in Krasnopil with a drone. During the day, the Russian Air Force bombarded the regional center with anti-aircraft missiles.

Russia hit the hospital and bombed Sumy

In the afternoon, a Russian drone flew into the hospital building in Krasnopil. The acting director spoke about the consequences of the attack. head of the Krasnopil community Iryna Yukhta.

An FPV drone damaged the roof of a medical facility. Without victims and victims.

During the day, the Russian aviation bombarded Sumy with anti-aircraft missiles. In Sumy OVA, one person was injured.

Dry vegetation caught fire, private houses were destroyed and damaged. Share

After the bombing, electricity went out in several districts of Sumy.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked Sumy Oblast on September 21

At night and in the morning, the occupying forces carried out 17 shellings of settlements in the Sumy region. The following communities were hit:

Velikopysarivska;

Bilopolska;

Esmanska;

Krasnopilsk;

Myropolska;

Sredino-Budska;

Burynska;

Trostyanetska.

The Myropol community was fired upon from tanks, MLRS and dropped one anti-tank missile. As a result, one person died.

Occupying troops attacked Seredyno-Budsk, Bilopolsk, Velikopysarivsk and Krasnopilsk communities with FPV drones.

Residents of Trostyanets community heard two explosions at night. This was the work of the Air Defense Forces on the Russian "shaheeds".

It should be noted that the Russian army attacks the settlements of Sumy Oblast every day with various weapons. Usually, MLRS, various drones, anti-aircraft guns, anti-aircraft guns and mortars are used for shelling.