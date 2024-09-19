Two people died in Sumy Oblast as a result of shelling by the Russian army

Russian occupiers attacked several communities of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and several others were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers carried out 19 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region, 38 explosions were recorded.
- As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed and two more were wounded.
- The Air Force of Ukraine repelled the attack of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya and other regions, shooting down all 42 attack drones and a guided air missile.
- Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and other regions to protect against missile attacks.
What is known about Russia's shelling of the Sumy region
As noted, the Russians carried out 19 shelling of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded.
Krasnopilsk community: the enemy hit with multiple rocket launchers (10 explosions), artillery. As a result of the shelling, 2 civilians were wounded, 2 civilians were killed.
The Russians also shelled the communities of Sumy, Bezdrytsk, Mykolaiv, Yunakiv, Bilopol, Velikopysariv, Novoslobid, and Esman.
The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 19
As noted, the occupiers hit Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 42 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type ( regions of launches: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF)".
The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 42 attack UAVs were shot down. A Kh-59/69 guided air missile was also shot down in the eastern direction.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
