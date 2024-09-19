Two people died in Sumy Oblast as a result of shelling by the Russian army

Russian occupiers attacked several communities of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and several others were injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of the Sumy region

As noted, the Russians carried out 19 shelling of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded.

Krasnopilsk community: the enemy hit with multiple rocket launchers (10 explosions), artillery. As a result of the shelling, 2 civilians were wounded, 2 civilians were killed.

The Russians also shelled the communities of Sumy, Bezdrytsk, Mykolaiv, Yunakiv, Bilopol, Velikopysariv, Novoslobid, and Esman.

The invaders attacked peaceful settlements with drones and FPV drones, and fired mortars. Share

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 19

As noted, the occupiers hit Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 42 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type ( regions of launches: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF)".

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 42 attack UAVs were shot down. A Kh-59/69 guided air missile was also shot down in the eastern direction.