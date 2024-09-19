The Russian Air Force bombed a geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast — there were dead and wounded

On September 19, Russian aviation dropped a bomb on a regional geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast. One person died, 12 were injured.

The Russian Air Force bombed a geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast

The Russian army hit a facility for the elderly with an aerial bomb. Evacuation of people began after the shelling.

Initially, it was reported that nine were injured.

The enemy hit the regional geriatric boarding house, where the elderly are staying. Previously, one person died from injuries received in the hospital, another 9 were injured, — reported the chief of staff of Sumy OVA Ihor Kalchenko. Share

221 people lived in the geriatric boarding house.

Residents of the boarding house are waiting for evacuation

The head of Sumy OVA Volodymyr Artyukh announced that 12 were wounded after the shelling of the Russian Federation. The victims are in serious condition.

The deceased was a 78-year-old woman. She was a resident of this institution.

Photos of people from the boarding house affected by the Russian shelling began to be shared on social networks. They are forced to wait for evacuation, lying on the ground.

They will be moved to another room

Relatives and friends of evacuees can find out about their condition by calling the contact center at 0800 301 501.

The Russian army repeatedly shelled a medical facility in the Sumy region

On the morning of September 19, the Russian Armed Forces struck a medical facility in the city of Seredyna-Buda. The fire started as a result of the shelling, which the medics rushed to put out.

Civilians helped fight the fire. It was at that moment that the Russian army attacked again - the drone hit the building of the medical facility again.

Two civilian men were injured.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation due to another violation by the Russian army of the rules and customs of war.