The Russian Air Force bombed a geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast — there were dead and wounded

On September 19, Russian aviation dropped a bomb on a regional geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast. One person died, 12 were injured.
Points of attention
- On September 19, Russian aviation bombed a geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast, as a result of which one person died and 12 were injured.
- After the shelling, the evacuation of the residents of the boarding house began.
- 221 people lived in the facility that was attacked by Russian aircraft. Now everyone will be accommodated in another facility.
The Russian Air Force bombed a geriatric boarding house in Sumy Oblast
The Russian army hit a facility for the elderly with an aerial bomb. Evacuation of people began after the shelling.
Initially, it was reported that nine were injured.
221 people lived in the geriatric boarding house.
The head of Sumy OVA Volodymyr Artyukh announced that 12 were wounded after the shelling of the Russian Federation. The victims are in serious condition.
The deceased was a 78-year-old woman. She was a resident of this institution.
Photos of people from the boarding house affected by the Russian shelling began to be shared on social networks. They are forced to wait for evacuation, lying on the ground.
Relatives and friends of evacuees can find out about their condition by calling the contact center at 0800 301 501.
The Russian army repeatedly shelled a medical facility in the Sumy region
On the morning of September 19, the Russian Armed Forces struck a medical facility in the city of Seredyna-Buda. The fire started as a result of the shelling, which the medics rushed to put out.
Civilians helped fight the fire. It was at that moment that the Russian army attacked again - the drone hit the building of the medical facility again.
Two civilian men were injured.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has started a pre-trial investigation due to another violation by the Russian army of the rules and customs of war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-