The Russian army bombed the Sumy Oblast with anti-aircraft missiles — a hospital and humanitarian cargo were damaged

On the morning of September 13, the Russian army attacked Yampil, Sumy region, with anti-tank missiles. Volunteers of the "Together for Ukraine" charitable foundation, who at that time were sending humanitarian aid to the medical facility, came under fire.
The Russian army bombed Sumy Oblast with anti-aircraft missiles
Russian aviation massively bombarded Yampil with guided aerial bombs. Two of them fell near the local hospital No. 13.
The bombs fell about 100 meters from the building of the medical facility.
Volunteers and hospital staff were not injured. However, the windows of the building were blown out, and cars and humanitarian aid were cut by debris.
After the massive shelling, the wounded began to be brought to the hospital. Among them were mainly women and elderly people.
Medical aid to the victims was provided almost in field conditions, because the building was badly damaged by the bombing.
Shelling by Russia of Sumy Oblast
Sumy Oblast is located near the border with Russia, so populated areas are often shelled and bombed. In particular, Shostkinsky district is suffering.
The urban-type village of Yampil is located 12 km from the Ukrainian-Russian border. It is bombed almost every day.
On the morning of September 13, four explosions rang out in the village of Yampil. According to the data of Sumy OVA, six people were injured and two died.
