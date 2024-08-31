Despite the fact that Suja is in the rear, the Russians are erasing it from the face of the earth: dropping guided aerial bombs, shelling with artillery and kamikaze drones and destroying their fellow citizens.

The Russian Federation is shelling Suja on a large scale

On August 30, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system targeted a local kindergarten, and enemy aircraft struck houses in the private sector in Suja.

Out of about 5,000 locals, about two hundred civilians remained in the city, who, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, are being helped by the Ukrainian military.

Suja

The vast majority of those left behind are people of retirement age. As one, they say in Russian that "the authorities did not warn us about anything: they abandoned us here, and everywhere."

The other day, representatives of the newly created Ukrainian military commandant established water supply in Suja, so that the local population had access to drinking water.

Previously, thanks to our military, this problem was solved with the help of water tankers and trucks with multi-cubic containers.

The Ukrainian military also provides medical assistance to civilians in Suja: at checkpoints, in "keysevaks" and wherever there are wounded and sick.

The Russian Federation is bombing Belgorod region

On June 11 and 12, at least 5 more aerial bombs were found in Belgorod Oblast.

This is reported by rosZMI.

FABs were found in the village of Neklyudove, the village of Batracka Dacha, the village of Novobudivka, in the area of the village of Leninske, and in the village of Tsepliaevo-druge. Residents of Myslivska Street were evacuated in Novobudivka, Korochan district. No one was injured in all five cases.