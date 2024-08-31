Despite the fact that Suja is in the rear, the Russians are erasing it from the face of the earth: dropping guided aerial bombs, shelling with artillery and kamikaze drones and destroying their fellow citizens.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation is conducting large-scale bombardment and shelling on its own cities, such as Suja, causing a humanitarian crisis.
- The Ukrainian military is providing crucial assistance to the civilian residents of Suja, including water supply and medical aid, in accordance with international humanitarian law.
- The Russian authorities are attempting to suppress information about the attacks on their own territories, but the truth is emerging about the destruction being inflicted on cities like Suja.
- In other instances, the Russian Federation has been bombing regions like the Belgorod Oblast, leading to evacuations and damage, while efforts to conceal the origin of the attacks have been uncovered.
- The situation highlights the urgent need for international attention and action to protect civilians and hold accountable those responsible for the indiscriminate attacks on populated areas.
The Russian Federation is shelling Suja on a large scale
On August 30, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system targeted a local kindergarten, and enemy aircraft struck houses in the private sector in Suja.
Out of about 5,000 locals, about two hundred civilians remained in the city, who, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, are being helped by the Ukrainian military.
The vast majority of those left behind are people of retirement age. As one, they say in Russian that "the authorities did not warn us about anything: they abandoned us here, and everywhere."
Previously, thanks to our military, this problem was solved with the help of water tankers and trucks with multi-cubic containers.
The Ukrainian military also provides medical assistance to civilians in Suja: at checkpoints, in "keysevaks" and wherever there are wounded and sick.
The Russian Federation is bombing Belgorod region
On June 11 and 12, at least 5 more aerial bombs were found in Belgorod Oblast.
This is reported by rosZMI.
FABs were found in the village of Neklyudove, the village of Batracka Dacha, the village of Novobudivka, in the area of the village of Leninske, and in the village of Tsepliaevo-druge. Residents of Myslivska Street were evacuated in Novobudivka, Korochan district. No one was injured in all five cases.
It will be recalled that on May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod, as a result of which 7 people were injured, 31 households and 10 cars were damaged. The authorities hid the reason for the fall of the bomb, as well as the fact that it was Russian.
