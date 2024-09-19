The Russian army repeatedly attacked Sumy Oblast with drones — there are wounded

The Russian army repeatedly attacked a medical facility in the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, when medics and civilians were extinguishing the fire after the first shelling. As a result, two men were injured.

The Russian army attacked Sumy Oblast again

The first shelling took place around 11:00. The utility room of the medical facility caught fire, doctors began to put out the fire.

Local residents came to help. When the Russian drone attacked the medical facility again, a 51-year-old and a 34-year-old man were injured.

Law enforcement officers and prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the shootings. A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Russian army is shelling the Sumy region every day

As of the morning of September 19, the occupying forces carried out 19 shellings of the border settlements of Sumy Oblast, as a result of which two local residents were killed. Civil infrastructure became the target of the occupiers.

The Russians hit a medical facility in the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostkinsky District. A fire started after the attack.

In a short period of time, the attack drone repeatedly attacked the medical facility. Medics and civilians who were struggling with the consequences of the first attack came under attack.

The Russian army periodically uses cynical repeated shelling. The goal is to increase the number of victims and victims, in particular among doctors, rescuers, and law enforcement officers.

Such attacks are another evidence of violation of customs and rules of war by the Russian army.