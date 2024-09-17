The Russian Federation massively attacked Sumy with "shaheds" — electricity and water were cut off in the city

On September 17, the Russian army launched a massive attack with "shahedas" on Sumy. Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Sumy

As reported by acting Mayor Artem Kobzar, after the massive overnight attack on Sumy, the drainage system in the city is functioning, but the water is supplied with reduced pressure.

Also, due to the lack of electricity in the city, trolleybuses do not run on the routes.

In addition, the objects of the energy system were attacked by enemy "shaheds".

In particular, the settlements of Konotop, Okhtyr and Sumy districts were affected.

Objects of critical infrastructure - water utilities, hospitals and others - are connected to backup power systems.

The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

On September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located.

It is important to understand that the specified building is located in a residential neighborhood of the city.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling throughout the night. The number of victims was increasing. During the night, it was known about 13 wounded, including 4 children.

We will never forgive the enemy of his crimes! He will be responsible for the tears of our children! Follow the safety rules, do not ignore the air warning signals, - emphasizes the Sumy OVA. Share

Also, on September 3, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the building of one of the universities in the city of Sumy.

Previously, the Russian military used a guided aerial bomb. All the necessary services are working on the spot, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The city council informed that at the moment there is information about one injured man, he was given emergency medical care.