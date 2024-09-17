The Russian Federation massively attacked Sumy with "shaheds" — electricity and water were cut off in the city

On September 17, the Russian army launched a massive attack with "shahedas" on Sumy. Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian army carried out massive strikes with "shaheds" on the city of Sumy, which led to serious obstacles in the work of communal services.
- Objects of the energy system and social infrastructure were attacked by rockets on September 1, which resulted in a large number of victims, including children.
- Attacks on objects of residential and social infrastructure testify to the criminal actions of the Russian army.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Sumy
As reported by acting Mayor Artem Kobzar, after the massive overnight attack on Sumy, the drainage system in the city is functioning, but the water is supplied with reduced pressure.
Also, due to the lack of electricity in the city, trolleybuses do not run on the routes.
In addition, the objects of the energy system were attacked by enemy "shaheds".
In particular, the settlements of Konotop, Okhtyr and Sumy districts were affected.
Objects of critical infrastructure - water utilities, hospitals and others - are connected to backup power systems.
The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets
On September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located.
It is important to understand that the specified building is located in a residential neighborhood of the city.
The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling throughout the night. The number of victims was increasing. During the night, it was known about 13 wounded, including 4 children.
Also, on September 3, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the building of one of the universities in the city of Sumy.
Previously, the Russian military used a guided aerial bomb. All the necessary services are working on the spot, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
The city council informed that at the moment there is information about one injured man, he was given emergency medical care.
