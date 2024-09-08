The Russian army attacked Sumy. Two people died, among the wounded were children
Ukraine
The Russian army attacked Sumy. Two people died, among the wounded were children

Sumy OVA
The Russian army attacked Sumy. Two people died, among the wounded were children
On September 8, the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on the city of Sumy. As a result of the shelling, two people died, two children were among the wounded.

  • The Russian army carried out an air strike on the city of Sumy, which caused the death of two people and the injury of two children.
  • Among those damaged by shelling were private houses and cars, as well as the damaged children's rehabilitation center and orphanage.
  • Local services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and provide medical assistance to the injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Sumy

As noted, as a result of the airstrike, two people died, four more were injured, including two children.

In addition, as a result of shelling, private houses and cars were damaged.

All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Necessary medical assistance is provided to the wounded.

The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

On September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located.

It is important to understand that the specified building is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood of the city.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling throughout the night. The number of victims was increasing. During the night, it was known about 13 wounded, including 4 children.

We will never forgive the enemy of his crimes! He will be responsible for the tears of our children! Follow the safety rules, do not ignore the air warning signals, - emphasizes the Sumy OVA.

Also, on September 3, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the building of one of the universities in the city of Sumy.

Previously, the Russian military used a guided aerial bomb. All the necessary services are working on the spot, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The city council informed that at present there is information about one injured man, he was given emergency medical care.

