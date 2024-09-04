On the afternoon of September 4, the Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostkinsky district, Sumy region. As a result of the terrorist attack of the Russian Federation, four civilians were injured, residential buildings and state institutions were destroyed and damaged.
- Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yampil, Shostky district, Sumy region, injuring four civilians.
- According to preliminary data, the Russian Federation used methods of warfare prohibited by international law, which led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.
- As a result of the airstrike on September 4, two men and two women aged from 36 to 72 were injured.
Russian aircraft bombed the border areas of Sumy region
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
It is noted that private homes and state institutions were also damaged.
Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shooting.
The Russian Federation carried out about 150 strikes on Sumy Oblast on September 3
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has carried out 148 strikes on the territory of Sumy Oblast, as a result of which three civilians have been injured.
This was reported by the police of the Sumy region.
Last day, the Russian army carried out 148 strikes on the territory of the Sumy region. 29 settlements came under fire. Three civilians were injured in the shelling.
It is noted that 19 multi-apartment residential buildings, 6 private households, business premises, a university building, a gas station and 6 cars were destroyed.
