Russia carried out an airstrike on the border of Sumy Region — there are wounded
Ukraine
Publication date




On the afternoon of September 4, the Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostkinsky district, Sumy region. As a result of the terrorist attack of the Russian Federation, four civilians were injured, residential buildings and state institutions were destroyed and damaged.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yampil, Shostky district, Sumy region, injuring four civilians.
  • According to preliminary data, the Russian Federation used methods of warfare prohibited by international law, which led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.
  • As a result of the airstrike on September 4, two men and two women aged from 36 to 72 were injured.

Russian aircraft bombed the border areas of Sumy region

On September 4, 2024, around 12:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, an aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostkinsky District. As a result, two civilian men aged 36 and 62 and two women aged 56 and 72 were injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that private homes and state institutions were also damaged.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shooting.

The Russian Federation carried out about 150 strikes on Sumy Oblast on September 3

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has carried out 148 strikes on the territory of Sumy Oblast, as a result of which three civilians have been injured.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

Last day, the Russian army carried out 148 strikes on the territory of the Sumy region. 29 settlements came under fire. Three civilians were injured in the shelling.

It is noted that 19 multi-apartment residential buildings, 6 private households, business premises, a university building, a gas station and 6 cars were destroyed.

