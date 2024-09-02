Russian missile attack on Sumy. 18 people were injured, including 6 children

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Sumy on September 1, 18 people were injured, including 6 children. An educational institution and at least 5 high-rise buildings were also destroyed.

In Sumy, the number of wounded as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on September 1 has increased

According to preliminary information, 18 victims are known, including 6 children.

The Russian strike damaged the premises where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children was located, as well as the orphanage. In addition, it is known about damage to 6 more multi-apartment residential buildings.

Subsequently, rescuers promptly eliminated the sources of combustion.

The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

On September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located.

It is important to understand that the specified building is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood of the city.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling throughout the night. The number of victims was increasing. During the night, it was known about 13 wounded, including 4 children.