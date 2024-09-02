Russian missile attack on Sumy. 18 people were injured, including 6 children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile attack on Sumy. 18 people were injured, including 6 children

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Читати українською

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Sumy on September 1, 18 people were injured, including 6 children. An educational institution and at least 5 high-rise buildings were also destroyed.

  • As a result of the Russian missile attack on Sumy, 18 people were injured, including 6 children.
  • The attack led to the destruction of educational institutions and residential buildings.
  • Russian troops attacked a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage.
  • The population is urged to follow safety rules and respond to air raid signals.

In Sumy, the number of wounded as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on September 1 has increased

According to preliminary information, 18 victims are known, including 6 children.

The Russian strike damaged the premises where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children was located, as well as the orphanage. In addition, it is known about damage to 6 more multi-apartment residential buildings.

Subsequently, rescuers promptly eliminated the sources of combustion.

The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

On September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located.

It is important to understand that the specified building is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood of the city.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling throughout the night. The number of victims was increasing. During the night, it was known about 13 wounded, including 4 children.

We will never forgive the enemy of his crimes! He will be responsible for the tears of our children! Follow the safety rules, do not ignore the air warning signals, - emphasizes the Sumy OVA.

