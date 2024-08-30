The attack of the Russian army on Sumy — two women were killed

On August 30, a civilian resident of Sumy, who was a victim of a Russian air strike on the city, died in the hospital. The body of another civilian was recovered from the rubble.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Sumy

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed that on the night of August 30, 2024, around 01:30, the enemy once again launched an air strike on the city.

The Russian occupiers again used methods of warfare prohibited by international law, attacking the civilian population.

Initially, the local authorities announced 9 wounded.

However, it later turned out that the 48-year-old woman died in the hospital from her injuries. After noon, it became known that the body of a 37-year-old dead woman was found under the rubble. Thus, the number of dead increased to two.

As of 1:30 p.m., the elimination of the consequences of the fire is ongoing. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, document the consequences of the shootings.

Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 30. What is known

The enemy traditionally launched an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at night.

The Russian occupiers struck with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from Crimea and 18 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine joined the repulse of the enemy's new attack.

Air defense forces of Ukraine reported the successful destruction of 12 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

It is also indicated that four more were lost in location (fell on their own).

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy regions. Together — to victory! — said the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk