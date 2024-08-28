No choice. Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade about the dangerous situation at the front

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, explained where the war is currently heading and why negotiations with Russia could be a disaster for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The situation at the front in Ukraine is worsening, but many people do not realize how dangerous it is.
- The Russian army has serious problems that also affect the course of the war.
- Maksym Zhorin urges not to trust Russia, because it is currently not interested in peace negotiations with Ukraine.
The situation at the front continues to escalate
Maksym Zhorin does not hide that we are currently at a rather difficult stage of the war.
However, not many civilians are aware of what is really happening and how dangerous this situation is.
The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade draws attention to the fact that Ukrainians are even gradually getting used to the fact that DeepState (interactive online map of combat operations — ed.) is constantly moving.
As Zhorin notes, he cannot deny the fact that Ukraine has fewer people, resources and weapons than Russia.
However, he urged not to forget that this does not determine who will be victorious in the war.
There are many large-scale problems in the Russian army
According to the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, the Russian invaders also face huge problems on the battlefield, but it is easier for them to perceive it against the background of at least some local successes.
Zhorin predicts that soon the personnel situation in the Russian army will deteriorate significantly, and the enemy will feel it.
As Zhorin points out, one should not underestimate what is happening at the front now, and also believe that Russia, they say, is interested in negotiations with Ukraine.
The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade assumes that the aggressor country may agree to a conditional break, but it will end immediately as soon as the enemy re-prepares.
According to Zhorin, Russia's second strike on Ukraine could be fatal, so the enemy cannot be given time to prepare for it.
