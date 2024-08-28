No choice. Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade about the dangerous situation at the front

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, explained where the war is currently heading and why negotiations with Russia could be a disaster for Ukraine.

The situation at the front continues to escalate

Maksym Zhorin does not hide that we are currently at a rather difficult stage of the war.

However, not many civilians are aware of what is really happening and how dangerous this situation is.

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade draws attention to the fact that Ukrainians are even gradually getting used to the fact that DeepState (interactive online map of combat operations — ed.) is constantly moving.

Well, it's already moving and moving. He hasn't reached out to you yet, but he's already reached Pokrovsk. And what will happen after Pokrovsk? There will be other cities. It is tangible and easy to notice. Our units are exhausted, they hardly rest. They can sometimes be swapped there to wake people up. But in general, this situation is very difficult. And the only option now is in no case to engage in all this nonsense like: "That's it! We need to stop, we need negotiations!". You can't do it under any circumstances. It's like in a fight: you fight, you're exhausted, but you have no choice. Maxim Zhorin Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade

As Zhorin notes, he cannot deny the fact that Ukraine has fewer people, resources and weapons than Russia.

However, he urged not to forget that this does not determine who will be victorious in the war.

Therefore, your only chance is to simply clench your fists, fully gather yourself and just like a mad animal rush and beat your opponent. Share

There are many large-scale problems in the Russian army

According to the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, the Russian invaders also face huge problems on the battlefield, but it is easier for them to perceive it against the background of at least some local successes.

Zhorin predicts that soon the personnel situation in the Russian army will deteriorate significantly, and the enemy will feel it.

Because their losses are simply insane. I don't know, there the divisions are simply erased. Equipment on the battlefield almost does not appear — and both during the day and at night. This is due exclusively to the development of unmanned systems on the battlefield: FPV drones, droppers, bombers. All this almost completely removed heavy equipment from the battlefield. And now the robots and infantry are being "cut down". This is what the battlefield looks like today. Apart from them, almost no one goes there. Robotic complexes with infantry, robotic complexes with other robotic complexes, and the same from the enemy. Therefore, our situation is really difficult, it is extremely difficult. Maxim Zhorin Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade

As Zhorin points out, one should not underestimate what is happening at the front now, and also believe that Russia, they say, is interested in negotiations with Ukraine.

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade assumes that the aggressor country may agree to a conditional break, but it will end immediately as soon as the enemy re-prepares.

At this time, any agreements, negotiations, promises will end, they will forget about all this (Russians — ed.). Share

According to Zhorin, Russia's second strike on Ukraine could be fatal, so the enemy cannot be given time to prepare for it.