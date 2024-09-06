The Russian Air Force dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy Oblast ― there were dead and wounded

On the afternoon of September 6, the Russian aviation dropped three guided aerial bombs (UAB) on the village of Krasnopill, Sumy district. They fell on civilian infrastructure, which killed a 66-year-old woman and injured four more people.
The Russian Air Force dropped three anti-aircraft missiles at Krasnopill, Sumy region
Aerial bombs were dropped on the houses at about 3:00 p.m. The houses of ordinary Ukrainians came under attack.
A 66-year-old woman died as a result of airstrikes. She was in her own house at the time of the attack.
Four people were injured. Among them is a teenager - a 15-year-old girl.
As a result of shelling, 15 private houses were damaged.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office conducts a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
The situation in Sumy region
There are no hostilities in the territory of the border region. However, Russian aviation regularly bombards populated areas.
On the border with the Sumy region, the work of enemy sabotage groups is often recorded.
Russia was planning an attack on Sumy Oblast. Ukraine thwarted these plans by launching an operation by the Defense Forces in the Kursk region.
The Ukrainian military broke through the border in Kurshchyna on the night of August 6. Since then, they have taken control of more than 100 settlements and 1,300 km of territory, destroyed more than six thousand soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces and captured many.
