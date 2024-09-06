The Russian Air Force dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy Oblast ― there were dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Air Force dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy Oblast ― there were dead and wounded

Сумська обласна прокуратура
shelling
Читати українською

On the afternoon of September 6, the Russian aviation dropped three guided aerial bombs (UAB) on the village of Krasnopill, Sumy district. They fell on civilian infrastructure, which killed a 66-year-old woman and injured four more people.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on the village of Krasnopill, Sumy region, as a result of which one woman was killed and four people were injured.
  • Among the victims is a teenager ― a 15-year-old girl.
  • As a result of shelling, 15 buildings were damaged.
  • The aviation of the Russian Federation often bombards border settlements.

The Russian Air Force dropped three anti-aircraft missiles at Krasnopill, Sumy region

Aerial bombs were dropped on the houses at about 3:00 p.m. The houses of ordinary Ukrainians came under attack.

According to the investigation, on September 6, 2024, around 3:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided air bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Krasnopillya, Sumy district.

A 66-year-old woman died as a result of airstrikes. She was in her own house at the time of the attack.

Four people were injured. Among them is a teenager - a 15-year-old girl.

As a result of shelling, 15 private houses were damaged.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office conducts a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The situation in Sumy region

There are no hostilities in the territory of the border region. However, Russian aviation regularly bombards populated areas.

On the border with the Sumy region, the work of enemy sabotage groups is often recorded.

Russia was planning an attack on Sumy Oblast. Ukraine thwarted these plans by launching an operation by the Defense Forces in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military broke through the border in Kurshchyna on the night of August 6. Since then, they have taken control of more than 100 settlements and 1,300 km of territory, destroyed more than six thousand soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces and captured many.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The aviation of the AFU uses high-precision bombs to defeat the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Mykola Oleschuk
Aviation of the Armed Forces
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is bombarding and shelling the Russian Suja on a large scale — photo
Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Suja
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv for the first time with the Grim-E1 bomb missile. What is known about her
Igor Terekhov
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv for the first time with the Grim-E1 bomb missile. What is known about her

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?