The Russian Air Force dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy Oblast ― there were dead and wounded

On the afternoon of September 6, the Russian aviation dropped three guided aerial bombs (UAB) on the village of Krasnopill, Sumy district. They fell on civilian infrastructure, which killed a 66-year-old woman and injured four more people.

Aerial bombs were dropped on the houses at about 3:00 p.m. The houses of ordinary Ukrainians came under attack.

According to the investigation, on September 6, 2024, around 3:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided air bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Krasnopillya, Sumy district. Share

A 66-year-old woman died as a result of airstrikes. She was in her own house at the time of the attack.

Four people were injured. Among them is a teenager - a 15-year-old girl.

As a result of shelling, 15 private houses were damaged.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office conducts a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The situation in Sumy region

There are no hostilities in the territory of the border region. However, Russian aviation regularly bombards populated areas.

On the border with the Sumy region, the work of enemy sabotage groups is often recorded.

Russia was planning an attack on Sumy Oblast. Ukraine thwarted these plans by launching an operation by the Defense Forces in the Kursk region.