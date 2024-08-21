After the evacuation of civilians from the border of the Kursk region announced by the Russian authorities, the Russian army is actively occupying civilian objects in the villages of the region. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes the enemy with filigree precision.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the AFU conducts defensive operations in Kurshchyna using high-precision bombs to strike Russian army targets with filigree precision.
- Daily strikes by Ukrainian tactical aviation emphasize the dedication to victory in the Kursk direction, with the Air Force using high-precision bombs to defeat the enemy.
Aviation of the Armed Forces destroys enemy targets in Kurshchyna
Tactical aviation of the Armed Forces uses high-precision bombs in Kurshchyna to defeat the enemy.
According to him, after the evacuation of the civilian population from the border of the Kursk region announced by the Russian authorities, the enemy is actively occupying civilian objects in populated areas to conduct defensive operations.
Oleschuk showed a video of the destruction of a target in Kurshchyna by an AASM Hammer aerial bomb
Air Force aviation strikes enemy targets in the Kursk direction every day.
