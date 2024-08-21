The aviation of the AFU uses high-precision bombs to defeat the Russian army in Kurshchyna
After the evacuation of civilians from the border of the Kursk region announced by the Russian authorities, the Russian army is actively occupying civilian objects in the villages of the region. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes the enemy with filigree precision.

  • The Air Force of the AFU conducts defensive operations in Kurshchyna using high-precision bombs to strike Russian army targets with filigree precision.
  • Commander Mykola Oleschuk highlights the effectiveness and accuracy of the strikes against the occupiers in Kurshchyna, showcasing the Air Force's commitment to defeating the enemy.
  • Daily strikes by Ukrainian tactical aviation emphasize the dedication to victory in the Kursk direction, with the Air Force using high-precision bombs to defeat the enemy.

Aviation of the Armed Forces destroys enemy targets in Kurshchyna

Tactical aviation of the Armed Forces uses high-precision bombs in Kurshchyna to defeat the enemy.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

According to him, after the evacuation of the civilian population from the border of the Kursk region announced by the Russian authorities, the enemy is actively occupying civilian objects in populated areas to conduct defensive operations.

We see everything, we know everything. Our precision bombs will get you anywhere! Thank you to the Air Force tactical aviation pilots for effective strikes on enemy concentrations, equipment and positions of the occupiers.

Oleschuk showed a video of the destruction of a target in Kurshchyna by an AASM Hammer aerial bomb

Air Force aviation strikes enemy targets in the Kursk direction every day.

In the video, a Ukrainian fighter jet de-Nazifies an underground enemy control center with an AASM Hammer guided air bomb. Thanks for the work! Together — to victory!

