The Russian army attacked the railway station in Sumy region with drones — there are wounded

On September 26, the Russians sent FPV drones to the railway station in the town of Druzhba, Shostkinsky District, Sumy region. As a result of the dropping of ammunition from the UAV, three people were injured.

Russian troops attacked a train station in Sumy region with drones

According to the investigation, on September 26, 2024, around 1:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired FPV drones at the railway station in the town of Druzhba, Shostkinsky District.

As a result of the enemy attack, three employees of the railway station were injured.

This is reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, under the procedural leadership of the Shostky District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Russia shelled Sumy Oblast

In the afternoon, a Russian drone flew into the hospital building in Krasnopil. The acting director spoke about the consequences of the attack. head of the Krasnopil community Iryna Yukhta.

An FPV drone damaged the roof of a medical facility. Without victims and victims. Share

During the day, the Russian aviation bombarded Sumy with anti-aircraft missiles. In Sumy OVA, they reported one wounded person.