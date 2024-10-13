In Sumy Oblast, 36,000 locals were evacuated, including more than 6,000 children

In Sumy Oblast, starting from October 7, more than half a thousand people were evacuated from the border communities of the region. In total, more than 36,000 people were evacuated from the region.

What is known about evacuation in Sumy Oblast

As noted, since October 7, 535 people, including 143 children, were evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.

According to the information of the Department of Civil Protection of the Population of the Sumy Regional State Administration, as of October 13, 36,804 people were evacuated, including 6,469 children.

All residents from 34 settlements within a 5-kilometer zone and outside the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation were evacuated.

People are being evacuated from 189 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. Compulsory evacuation of children from 28 settlements of the Seredyna-Buda community of the Shostky district (with the exception of the town of Seredyna-Buda) and 24 settlements of the Velikopysarov settlement territorial community continues from certain communities of the region, the OVA reported.

Where to apply for evacuation from Sumy Oblast

For more detailed information about evacuation, you can contact the hotlines at the following numbers: