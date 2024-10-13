In Sumy Oblast, 36,000 locals were evacuated, including more than 6,000 children

In Sumy Oblast, starting from October 7, more than half a thousand people were evacuated from the border communities of the region. In total, more than 36,000 people were evacuated from the region.
Points of attention
- More than 36,000 local residents were evacuated in Sumy Oblast, of which more than 6,000 were children.
- Evacuees come from 34 settlements on the approach to the state border with Russia.
- Some communities of the region extend the mandatory evacuation of children, in particular from 28 settlements of the Seredino-Budsk community and from 24 settlements of the Velikopysarov settlement territorial community.
- Residents who need evacuation are given the opportunity to contact the specified hotlines of the relevant regions of the region for information.
- For more detailed information about evacuation in Sumy region, you can contact the following hotline numbers: (0542) 77-96-77, 099-30-25-250, 099-31-86-362, 095-38-64-306, 050 -65-07083 and others.
What is known about evacuation in Sumy Oblast
As noted, since October 7, 535 people, including 143 children, were evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.
According to the information of the Department of Civil Protection of the Population of the Sumy Regional State Administration, as of October 13, 36,804 people were evacuated, including 6,469 children.
All residents from 34 settlements within a 5-kilometer zone and outside the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation were evacuated.
Where to apply for evacuation from Sumy Oblast
For more detailed information about evacuation, you can contact the hotlines at the following numbers:
The Social Policy Department of the Sumy Regional State Administration — (0542) 77-96-77, 099-30-25-250 (open 24 hours a day).
Regional evacuation coordination headquarters — 099-31-86-362.
In Sumy district — 095-38-64-306, 050-65-07083.
In Shostkinsky district — 093-326-50-06.
In the Konotop district — (05447) 62-403
In the Okhtyr district — 050-57-82-523, 099-61-75-204.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-