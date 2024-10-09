Forced evacuation of families with children takes place in Sumy region. Where exactly?

Due to the security situation, 497 children and their families are forcibly evacuated from 101 settlements in the Sumy region.
Such a decision was made by the Coordination Headquarters for mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported.
It is noted that the evacuation is being carried out due to the security situation.
You can learn more about the evacuation from Sumy Oblast at the link.
Children are being forcibly evacuated from 32 settlements in Donetsk region and Kharkiv region
The corresponding decision of the Kharkiv and Donetsk OVAs was unanimously supported by the members of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.
In the Kharkiv region, the compulsory evacuation of 269 children and their families from 29 settlements of the Kupyan district was approved.
In order to carry out the evacuation from Kharkiv Oblast, the collection and reception points for the evacuation will be deployed.
