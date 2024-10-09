Forced evacuation of families with children takes place in Sumy region. Where exactly?
Forced evacuation of families with children takes place in Sumy region. Where exactly?

Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine
the compulsory evacuation
Due to the security situation, 497 children and their families are forcibly evacuated from 101 settlements in the Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • 497 children and their families are currently being forcibly evacuated from 101 settlements in the Sumy region due to the security situation.
  • In Kharkiv Oblast, 269 children and their families are also undergoing forced evacuation, with designated collection points set up for the process.
  • Three settlements in Donetsk Oblast have announced forced evacuation for children and their families, highlighting the widespread impact of the security situation.
  • The Coordination Headquarters made the mandatory evacuation decision under martial law to ensure the safety of the population in Sumy Oblast and other affected regions.
  • The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is overseeing the evacuation efforts, emphasizing the importance of the safety and well-being of the evacuated families.

Children and their families are being forcibly evacuated from Sumy region

Such a decision was made by the Coordination Headquarters for mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported.

It is about the compulsory evacuation of 497 children from 101 settlements of the Sumy region (90 settlements of the Sumy district and 11 settlements of the Konotop district).

It is noted that the evacuation is being carried out due to the security situation.

You can learn more about the evacuation from Sumy Oblast at the link.

Evacuation of children

Children are being forcibly evacuated from 32 settlements in Donetsk region and Kharkiv region

The corresponding decision of the Kharkiv and Donetsk OVAs was unanimously supported by the members of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

In the Kharkiv region, the compulsory evacuation of 269 children and their families from 29 settlements of the Kupyan district was approved.

In order to carry out the evacuation from Kharkiv Oblast, the collection and reception points for the evacuation will be deployed.

In Donetsk region, forced evacuation was announced for three settlements of the Volnova district.

