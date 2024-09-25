Forced evacuation of children will take place from more than 30 communities of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of families with children has been announced from some settlements of Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- More than 30 settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are undergoing forced evacuation of children due to security concerns.
- The military-civilian administrations in the regions are providing support for the mandatory evacuation, including free shelter and humanitarian aid.
- In Ugledar, Donetsk region, approximately 100 civilians are refusing to evacuate despite the challenging situation and lack of humanitarian access.
- The Russian Federation's aggressive actions are complicating the evacuation efforts and posing significant threats to the civilian population in the affected areas.
- It is crucial to monitor the evolving situation closely and ensure that necessary support reaches both the evacuees and the civilians who choose to stay in the conflict-affected regions.
Children are being forcibly evacuated from 32 settlements in Donetsk region and Kharkiv region
The corresponding decision of the Kharkiv and Donetsk OVAs was unanimously supported by the members of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.
In the Kharkiv region, the compulsory evacuation of 269 children and their families from 29 settlements of the Kupyan district was approved.
In order to carry out the evacuation from Kharkiv Oblast, the collection and reception points for the evacuation will be deployed.
In Donetsk region, forced evacuation was announced for three settlements of the Volnova district.
The Ministry also emphasized that evacuation is free of charge.
About 100 civilians refuse to leave Ugledar
About 100 Ukrainian civilians who refuse to leave remain in Ugledar, Donetsk region. At the same time, it is impossible to bring humanitarian aid into the city, because the Russian Federation is shelling all the roads
This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
At the same time, Filashkin noted that subversive and investigative groups of the Russian Federation are trying to break into the city, but the Armed Forces destroy them.
According to the head of Donetsk OVA, about 100 civilians currently remain in Vugledar.
About a hundred people remain in the city who do not want to evacuate. It is very difficult to deliver humanitarian aid, as the enemy is shelling all available routes. They use all types of weapons: tanks, artillery, drones.