Forced evacuation of children will take place from more than 30 communities of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of families with children has been announced from some settlements of Kharkiv region and Donetsk region.

Children are being forcibly evacuated from 32 settlements in Donetsk region and Kharkiv region

The corresponding decision of the Kharkiv and Donetsk OVAs was unanimously supported by the members of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

In the Kharkiv region, the compulsory evacuation of 269 children and their families from 29 settlements of the Kupyan district was approved.

In order to carry out the evacuation from Kharkiv Oblast, the collection and reception points for the evacuation will be deployed.

In Donetsk region, forced evacuation was announced for three settlements of the Volnova district.

In safer regions, children evacuated from Kharkiv region and Donetsk region, along with accompanying persons, will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc. Share

The Ministry also emphasized that evacuation is free of charge.

About 100 civilians refuse to leave Ugledar

About 100 Ukrainian civilians who refuse to leave remain in Ugledar, Donetsk region. At the same time, it is impossible to bring humanitarian aid into the city, because the Russian Federation is shelling all the roads

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

The situation around Vugledar has become very serious. The Russians are trying to surround the city, which has become a real fortress for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Large tank battles continue there, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses, but now the Russians are trying to surround the city. Vadim Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OVA

At the same time, Filashkin noted that subversive and investigative groups of the Russian Federation are trying to break into the city, but the Armed Forces destroy them.

According to the head of Donetsk OVA, about 100 civilians currently remain in Vugledar.