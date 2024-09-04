Forced evacuation of children takes place from more than 30 settlements of Donetsk region

Due to the security situation, the forced evacuation of children will be carried out from the 31st settlement of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts in the Donetsk region.

It is noted that such a decision was agreed upon at a meeting of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Due to the security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children from some settlements in Donetsk region. It is about evacuation from the settlements of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts. In particular, from the villages of Berestka, Vovchenka, Voznesenka, Dachne, Zelenivka, Zorya, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Stepanivka, Suhi Yala, Yantarne, the village of Gostre, as well as from the villages of Illinivka, Berezivka, Berestok, Vodiane Druge, Hnativka, Dovga Balka, Zelene Pole, Kalinovka, Aleksandro-Kalynovka, Popiv Yar, Rozkishne, Rusyn Yar, Stara Mykolaivka, Stepanivka, Tarasivka, Yablunivka. Share

The Ministry of Reintegration adds that two reception points will be deployed for evacuation. In safe regions, evacuated children and accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.

The ministry reminds that evacuation from dangerous areas is free of charge.

According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, 26,000 residents, including 1,076 children, still remain in the front-line Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

On August 26, the local authorities of the Donetsk region made a decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children. 27 settlements were added, from where families with children will be taken.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

In connection with the deterioration of the security situation, today at a meeting of the regional commission on TEB and Emergency Situations, they decided to start the forced evacuation of children with their parents, persons who replace them, or other legal representatives.

In particular, this applies to the following settlements: