Forced evacuation of children takes place from more than 30 settlements of Donetsk region

Due to the security situation, the forced evacuation of children will be carried out from the 31st settlement of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Forced evacuation of children is being carried out from more than 30 settlements in Donetsk region due to the deteriorating security situation.
- Evacuated children will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, and psychological support in safe regions.
- The decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children was made to ensure the safety of citizens under martial law.
- The Ministry of Reintegration is setting up reception points and offering free evacuation from dangerous areas.
- Local authorities in Donetsk region continue to make decisions to evacuate families with children from additional settlements as the security situation worsens.
Forced evacuation of children is taking place in Donetsk region
It is noted that such a decision was agreed upon at a meeting of the Coordination Staff on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
The Ministry of Reintegration adds that two reception points will be deployed for evacuation. In safe regions, evacuated children and accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.
The ministry reminds that evacuation from dangerous areas is free of charge.
According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, 26,000 residents, including 1,076 children, still remain in the front-line Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
Forced evacuation of children continues in Donetsk region
On August 26, the local authorities of the Donetsk region made a decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children. 27 settlements were added, from where families with children will be taken.
This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
In connection with the deterioration of the security situation, today at a meeting of the regional commission on TEB and Emergency Situations, they decided to start the forced evacuation of children with their parents, persons who replace them, or other legal representatives.
In particular, this applies to the following settlements:
Kostyantynivska TG: Kostyantynivka, Izhevka, Bezymyane, Bila Gora, Bilokuzminivka, Viroliubivka, Diliivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmytrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Popasne, Predtechine, Stupochki, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone.
Selydivska TG: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiivka, Petrivka, Pustinka, Yuriivka.