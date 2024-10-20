Air defense forces shot down 31 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 20, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 49 drones. Air defense shot down 31 Russian drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 20, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles from the territory of Crimea, attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of an unknown type from Yeisk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

A total of 51 aerial targets were detected and escorted by the Air Force radio engineering troops: 49 enemy drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 31 enemy UAVs in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions was confirmed as a result of anti-aircraft combat.

In addition, 13 Russian drones were lost in location. Information regarding the downing or downfall of UAVs is being clarified and updated.

The Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in Sumy Oblast

As noted, the Russian army hit one of the energy facilities in the Sumy region.

As a result of the shelling, more than 37,000 consumers in the Roman region (104 settlements) were temporarily cut off.

In addition, according to energy experts, more than 14,000 electricity consumers have been cut off due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Sumy region (130 settlements).