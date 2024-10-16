The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with more than 130 drones. Air defense forces shot down 51 "shahed"

On the night of October 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 136 attack drones. The Air Force shot down 51 drones, another 60 were lost in location, 2 returned in the direction of the Russian Federation, and more than 20 "shaheeds" are in the air.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of October 16 with the help of 136 drones.
- Air defense forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 51 unmanned aerial vehicles.
- Occupiers from Russia launched rockets at facilities in Ternopil region and Chernihiv region, causing a large-scale fire at an industrial facility.
- As a result of the attack of Russian drones and missiles, no deaths or injuries were recorded, but significant material damage was caused.
- The forces of the State Emergency Service, the National Police and the fire service managed to quickly localize and eliminate the fire in the Ternopil region, bring it under control and prevent human casualties.
Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones
According to the military, as of 7:00 a.m., 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions as a result of anti-aircraft combat.
As a result of active countermeasures by EW, 60 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, the information is being clarified.
The invaders launched drones from the regions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.
Occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Ternopil region
As the head of OVA Vyacheslav Negoda reported, during the night attack the enemy hit one of the industrial facilities in the region, as a result of which a large-scale fire broke out.
45 rescuers on 12 units of special equipment and 12 policemen on 4 units of special equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the impact.
