The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with more than 130 drones. Air defense forces shot down 51 "shahed"

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of October 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 136 attack drones. The Air Force shot down 51 drones, another 60 were lost in location, 2 returned in the direction of the Russian Federation, and more than 20 "shaheeds" are in the air.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones

According to the military, as of 7:00 a.m., 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions as a result of anti-aircraft combat.

As a result of active countermeasures by EW, 60 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, the information is being clarified.

The invaders launched drones from the regions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

It is also reported that from 19:00 on October 15 to the morning of October 16, the Russians attacked Donetsk region with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300/400 from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and a guided air missile Kh-59 against Chernihiv region from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Occupiers attacked an industrial facility in Ternopil region

As the head of OVA Vyacheslav Negoda reported, during the night attack the enemy hit one of the industrial facilities in the region, as a result of which a large-scale fire broke out.

45 rescuers on 12 units of special equipment and 12 policemen on 4 units of special equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the impact.

Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, the fire was quickly contained and extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries, — concluded Negoda.

