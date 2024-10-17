Air defense forces shot down 22 enemy "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 17, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 56 attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type and an Kh-59 guided air missile. The Air Force managed to destroy 22 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 22 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil regions.

Two unmanned aerial vehicles left the airspace in the direction of Belarus, 27 attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type were lost as a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces' EW. Share

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

It is also reported that 5 strikes by UAVs on infrastructure facilities in the frontline areas were recorded.

The occupiers launched their rocket from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

In Kyiv, a residential building was damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

As the head of the KMVA, Serhii Popko, previously reported, an apartment building was damaged in the Desnyan district of Kyiv as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones.

According to information at the moment, window glazing and interior decoration of rooms were damaged on three floors of the building.

According to him, there was no information about the victims.

Popko noted that attack drones entered Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

The alarm was declared in the capital 4 times, the danger lasted 3.5 hours in total.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko announced that in the Desnyan district of the capital, after an enemy attack, a small wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered on the territory of a kindergarten.