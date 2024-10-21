The Russian Federation shelled Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles — 13 people were injured, including a child

In the evening of October 20, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, there were problems with the electricity supply, so far we know about 13 victims, one of them a child.

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv again

At 10:10 p.m., Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and that the city was under attack by enemy security forces.

Later, he specified that three districts of the city were under attack. Some of them have certain problems with electricity supply.

Later, the head of the OVA Oleg Synegubov reported on 4 victims, one man was hospitalized. There is a house fire, a service station is damaged. There is also damage to the gas station.

Later, Terekhov specified that gas stations, service stations, private houses and high-voltage transmission lines were damaged in the Kyiv region. There is damage to multi-apartment and private buildings, garages in the Osnovyansk district.

On the night of October 21, the National Police reported that the number of people injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv had increased to 12.

Already in the morning, the State Emergency Service clarified that a total of 13 people were injured.

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and air defense systems all night