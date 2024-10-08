Russian strikes on Kharkiv — two people were killed

On October 8, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As of the evening, at least two victims are known: a man and a woman died.
Points of attention
- According to the latest data, 5 people were injured.
- Emergency services are working at the site of the impact, providing assistance to civilians.
- According to preliminary data, the enemy used the FAB-250 from the UMPK for the new attack, to which specialized services and the prosecutor's office are responding.
Russia continues to terrorize Kharkiv
According to the local authorities, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in the Kyiv district with anti-tank missiles.
Currently, emergency services continue to work at the scene of the impact.
According to Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the enemy struck open areas. In total, it was 4 CABs.
Later, Synegubov clarified that the occupiers released 6 KABs in Kharkiv region. The locations of 5 locations are known.
One KAB hit an open area in the Saltiv district. As a result, a woman and a man in their 70s, who were passing by, died.
New details of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
According to the latest data, 15 apartment buildings were damaged by shelling in the Saltiv district.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov officially confirmed that the closing of windows with the help of OSB will soon begin. In the morning, there will be a CNAP on site, where residents will be able to get help in completing documents for the "E-Recovery" program.
It is also reported that the occupiers struck Cherkasy Lozova.
As a result of the hit, a private residential building was damaged. The ammunition did not detonate. All specialized services are working at the scene.
Subsequently, Terekhov reported that the number of victims had increased to 5. The prosecutor's office also noted that the enemy had previously used a FAB-250 from the UMPK for shelling.
More on the topic
