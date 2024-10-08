Russian strikes on Kharkiv — two people were killed

On October 8, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As of the evening, at least two victims are known: a man and a woman died.

Russia continues to terrorize Kharkiv

According to the local authorities, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in the Kyiv district with anti-tank missiles.

Currently, emergency services continue to work at the scene of the impact.

According to Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the enemy struck open areas. In total, it was 4 CABs.

The dead are civilians, a man and a woman, the data is being established. People were outside at that time. At least three people were injured, said the head of the OVA.

Later, Synegubov clarified that the occupiers released 6 KABs in Kharkiv region. The locations of 5 locations are known.

One KAB hit an open area in the Saltiv district. As a result, a woman and a man in their 70s, who were passing by, died.

New details of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

According to the latest data, 15 apartment buildings were damaged by shelling in the Saltiv district.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov officially confirmed that the closing of windows with the help of OSB will soon begin. In the morning, there will be a CNAP on site, where residents will be able to get help in completing documents for the "E-Recovery" program.

It is also reported that the occupiers struck Cherkasy Lozova.

As a result of the hit, a private residential building was damaged. The ammunition did not detonate. All specialized services are working at the scene.