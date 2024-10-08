According to the information of the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped a KAB aerial bomb on one of the residential high-rise buildings in the city. At least one dead person is known.
What is known about the consequences of another air attack by the Russian invaders on Kharkiv
According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, at least one person was killed.
In turn, Synegubov wrote that, according to preliminary data, there were victims as a result of the attack.
Later, the mayor of the city announced that the number of dead had already increased to two people.
What is known about the consequences of the previous attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv
Synegubov noted that 21 people were injured as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers in the Industrial district of Kharkiv in the morning.
According to preliminary information, civil production was damaged.
Among them is a 16-year-old child. Three injured are in serious condition. The head of the OVA noted that there is destruction of the infrastructure.
Even later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of victims had increased to 16.
According to Synegubov, as of 12:15 p.m., 7 people were hospitalized, and other victims received medical assistance on the spot.
At 12:40 Ihor Terekhov announced that 21 victims were already known, of which 17 were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager.
