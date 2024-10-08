The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with an air defense missile — more than 10 people were injured

On October 8, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, at least 6 people were injured, one person is in serious condition.

Russia attacked Kharkiv again

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, it was recorded hitting an enemy anti-aircraft missile in the Industrial district of Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, civil production was damaged.

Initially, it was known that at least 5 people were injured. Later, the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reported that there were several "arrivals". At the same time, the type of weapon is currently being established. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes.

Synegubov added that 11 victims are currently known, including:

16-year-old child;

three are in serious condition.

Air defense forces shot down 18 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 8, Russian troops launched an attack on the Odesa region. The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and 19 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 19 enemy drones were destroyed in the airspace over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions.

In particular, 18 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW devices.

One drone returned to Russian territory without striking.