The Russian Air Force bombards Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles. Two people died

On October 4, Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which two civilians were killed and another was injured.

According to the investigation, around 10:00 a.m. on October 4, the invaders hit the village of Izyumske with two guided aerial bombs. As a result of an enemy attack, a 35-year-old employee of a local agricultural company received non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., the Russian army dropped anti-aircraft missiles on the village of Stepa — a 55-year-old man was killed, and private homes were damaged and destroyed.

Around 10:40, the enemy struck the village of Cherneshchyna with guided aerial bombs. As a result of shelling there, private homes were damaged.

At approximately 16:35, the Russians attacked the city of Kupyansk with an FPV drone. As a result of being hit by an enemy drone, a 37-year-old man was injured, and his car was damaged. Share

On September 16, around 10:30 a.m., the Russian military shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyan district.

As a result of an enemy attack, the house burned down. A 77-year-old man and two women aged 76 and 50 received explosive injuries.

The investigative and operative group of the Kupyan district police department, forensic experts and explosives technicians are working at the scene of the incident.