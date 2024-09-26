The Russian Air Force bombed Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles ― there are wounded

The Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Kharkiv in the afternoon of September 26. It is previously known that four people were injured as a result of the dropping of three KABs.

Russia bombed Kharkiv on September 26

An explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful! Re-launches of KABs are possible!

This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

An explosion was heard in the city at 16:43.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov urged residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district to stay in shelters.

The mayor of Kharkiv later informed that there is a hit in the private sector.

We have preliminary information about the entry of a KABU into a private residential building. Information about the victims has not yet been received. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Terekhov later updated the information.

We have preliminary information about three people injured as a result of flights in Kharkov. All three with shrapnel wounds.

Later it became known that two women were injured by numerous glass cuts, and the man had an acute reaction to stress

According to Synegubov, one of the KABs hit the ground in the Kyiv district, damaging two private houses and an outbuilding. The roof of the house is on fire.

As of 5:33 p.m., there are already four victims in Kharkiv. Two of them have an acute reaction to stress.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb on September 24

On September 24, the occupiers released eight FAB-500 air bombs on the residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts.

According to OVA, 12 injured people are currently in hospital, 4 of them are in serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

On September 25, the head of OVA Sinegubov reported that the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack had increased to 4, and that a woman's body had been unblocked from under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district.