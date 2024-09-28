A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a car of volunteers in the Kharkiv region ― one person was killed and injured

On September 28, a judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents, was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on a civilian car in Kozachya Lopan, Kharkiv region.

Under the procedural leadership of the Dergachev district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. Share

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on September 28, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car "Mitsubishi Lancer" in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Dergachivska TG. The 61-year-old driver died on the spot. The victim of the attack was a judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents. Share

The prosecutor's office also confirmed that they currently know of three wounded women. According to preliminary data, they were also in this car. They were hospitalized.

Detailed information will be provided after establishing all the details of another crime of the Russian army.

A young man died in Kherson due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone

On September 20, the military forces of the Russian Federation killed a 27-year-old resident of Kherson. Explosives were dropped on the man from a drone right on the street. Four people were injured for the same reason.

One person died and four were injured in Kherson today. The man who was killed by the occupiers today was 27 years old.

The injured are also men aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from drones.