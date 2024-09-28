A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a car of volunteers in the Kharkiv region ― one person was killed and injured
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
a car of volunteers
On September 28, a judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents, was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on a civilian car in Kozachya Lopan, Kharkiv region.

  • Russian drone attack in the Kharkiv region led to the death of a Supreme Court judge who was delivering humanitarian aid.
  • The incident resulted in the driver's death and injuries to women in the car, prompting the start of a pre-trial investigation for intentional murder.
  • Prosecutor's office in the Kharkiv region initiated a probe into the violation of laws and customs of war in connection with the attack.
  • Similar drone attacks were reported in Kherson, where a young man lost his life due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone, injuring several others.
  • These tragic incidents highlight the severe consequences of drone warfare on civilians and the urgent need to address such violations.

A Russian drone killed a judge of the Supreme Court in the Kharkiv region

Under the procedural leadership of the Dergachev district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on September 28, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car "Mitsubishi Lancer" in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Dergachivska TG. The 61-year-old driver died on the spot. The victim of the attack was a judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents.

The prosecutor's office also confirmed that they currently know of three wounded women. According to preliminary data, they were also in this car. They were hospitalized.

Detailed information will be provided after establishing all the details of another crime of the Russian army.

A young man died in Kherson due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone

On September 20, the military forces of the Russian Federation killed a 27-year-old resident of Kherson. Explosives were dropped on the man from a drone right on the street. Four people were injured for the same reason.

One person died and four were injured in Kherson today. The man who was killed by the occupiers today was 27 years old.

The injured are also men aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from drones.

