The Russian Federation attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv — 10 people were injured, including a child

On the night of October 2, Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. A 5-story residential building came under fire, 10 people were injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv

As the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported, the impact of one of the KABs hit a residential high-rise building. As for the victims, information is being collected.

Later it became known that seven people were injured.

At the place of arrival, a fire broke out in a high-rise building - the building itself and the car next to it are on fire.

According to Synegubov, the enemy hit a five-story building between the third and fourth floors. At least 10 cars are on fire. Rescuers are evacuating residents. Extinguishing the fire and searching for people are ongoing.

A three-year-old girl is among the eight victims. All are in moderate and mild conditions, the head of the OVA reported. Share

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims had increased to 10 people, including a 3-year-old child.

An enemy bomb hit a 5-story residential building in the Kharkiv district of Kyiv. The facade and 4 apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed. Construction elements of the house and 2 cars caught fire on an area of 65 square meters.

Currently there is a fire in Kharkiv extinguished a fire caused by an enemy airstrike. Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the impact are ongoing.

