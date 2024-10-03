The Russian Federation attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv — 10 people were injured, including a child

On the night of October 2, Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. A 5-story residential building came under fire, 10 people were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation attacked Russian guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv, which injured 10 people, including a small child.
- Elimination of the consequences of the shelling continues, rescuers are working at the scene, evacuating residents and extinguishing the fire.
- Zelenskyy demands sufficient help from international partners for the rapid cessation of Russian aggressive actions on Ukrainian territory.
- The attack by the Russian Federation on civilian objects in Kharkiv emphasizes the need for joint international actions to protect the civilian population.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv
As the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported, the impact of one of the KABs hit a residential high-rise building. As for the victims, information is being collected.
Later it became known that seven people were injured.
At the place of arrival, a fire broke out in a high-rise building - the building itself and the car next to it are on fire.
According to Synegubov, the enemy hit a five-story building between the third and fourth floors. At least 10 cars are on fire. Rescuers are evacuating residents. Extinguishing the fire and searching for people are ongoing.
Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims had increased to 10 people, including a 3-year-old child.
An enemy bomb hit a 5-story residential building in the Kharkiv district of Kyiv. The facade and 4 apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed. Construction elements of the house and 2 cars caught fire on an area of 65 square meters.
Currently there is a fire in Kharkiv extinguished a fire caused by an enemy airstrike. Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the impact are ongoing.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian shelling of Kharkiv
