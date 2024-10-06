Russian oppositionist Dadin died in Kharkiv Oblast — he fought against the Russian Federation

Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin died fighting on the side of Ukraine. He joined the ZSU in early 2023.

Russian oppositionist Dadin died in Kharkiv Oblast

According to rosZMI, Dadin died in battle in the Kharkiv region.

Ildar Dadin joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of 2023, joining the "Siberian Battalion" under the call sign "Gandhi". He fought against the Russian army on the Ukrainian front.

Dadin was known as the first Russian convicted for repeatedly violating the rules of holding rallies in Russia under the article, which Russian journalists call "Dadin's".

In 2015, he was sentenced to three years in prison, later the term was reduced to two and a half years. In 2016, Dadin reported torture in the Karelian colony IK-7, but inspections by the FSVP and the Investigative Committee did not reveal any violations, although other prisoners and their relatives confirmed cases of ill-treatment.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 169 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 22 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Novoosynovy, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, and Kruglyakivka. In this direction, the aggressor actively used aviation.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Novosadovo.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 15 attacks near Dachny and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Selidove, Krutiy Yar, Lysivka and Promin. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Selidove and Krutiy Yar.