Minus 1250 soldiers and 55 artillery systems. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 660,470 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the day, the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine amounted to 1,250 soldiers and 55 artillery systems.
- 169 combat clashes were recorded at the front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in various directions.
- The enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and soldiers in the clashes in the Kupyansk, Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, and Kurakhiv directions.
- Aggressive actions of the Russian invaders were aimed at trying to advance towards populated areas and reach the most important points of defense.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;
RSZV — 1216 units;
air defense equipment — 970 units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;
cruise missiles — 2,613 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;
special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 169 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 22 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Novoosynovy, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, and Kruglyakivka. In this direction, the aggressor actively used aviation.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Novosadovo.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 15 attacks near Dachny and Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Tsukuryne settlements. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselidivka, Izmailivka, Gostroy, Maksimilianivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.
