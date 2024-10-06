Minus 1250 soldiers and 55 artillery systems. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 660,470 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;

RSZV — 1216 units;

air defense equipment — 970 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;

cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;

special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 169 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 22 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Novoosynovy, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, and Kruglyakivka. In this direction, the aggressor actively used aviation.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Novosadovo.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 15 attacks near Dachny and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Selidove, Krutiy Yar, Lysivka and Promin. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Selidove and Krutiy Yar. Share