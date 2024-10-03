The CPD debunked the Russian allegation of an attack by the AFU on the Kursk NPP

On October 3, Russian propagandists falsely claimed that Ukraine tried to strike the Kursk NPP. However, this information is not true, noted the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

In Russia, they are lying about the strikes of the AFU on the Kursk NPP

Russian propaganda channels said that the Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Kursk NPP. According to their data, the blow was apparently inflicted by a French aerial bomb.

In addition, the Russian mass media stated that they could allegedly direct the Ukrainian drone "Palyanytsia" in the direction of Kurchatov.

The head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko noted that the Russians threw in false information about an attack on the Kursk NPP with HIMARS.

Of course, since no one attacked the NPP, there is no point in this. The Russians show some kind of fire in Kurchatov and on the video there is an explosion on the ground. What is the purpose of shelling the nuclear power plant? She is far away. There is nothing to do with the attack on the Kursk NPP. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the CPD

The Russians themselves got confused in their lies. They can't even find a common ground for what exactly they allegedly attacked the Kursk NPP. Some report about rockets, others say bombs, and some even reported about "Palyanytsa".

Russia is spreading a fake about the missile attack on the Rivne NPP

According to the agency, Ukrainians began receiving e-mails stating that the "rocket strike" allegedly inflicted on the Rivne NPP caused an increased level of radiation. The letters include evacuation instructions and links to unknown questionable resources.

As the Center for countering disinformation found out, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine did not send such messages.

The mails of the emergency services were not hacked.