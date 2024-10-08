The Russian attack on Kharkiv — the number of victims increased to 21 people

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on October 8, 21 people were injured. Among them is a 16-year-old child.

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has increased

As the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, the number of victims has increased to 11. Among them is a 16-year-old child. Three injured are in serious condition. The head of the OVA noted that there is destruction of the infrastructure.

Even later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of victims had increased to 16.

According to Synegubov, as of 12:15 p.m., 7 people were hospitalized, and other victims received medical assistance on the spot.

At 12:40 Ihor Terekhov announced that 21 victims were already known, of which 17 were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager.

The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with a KAB on October 8

On October 8, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, it was recorded hitting an enemy anti-aircraft missile in the Industrial district of Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, civil production was damaged.