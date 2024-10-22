Air defense forces shot down 42 enemy "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of October 22, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 60 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of an unknown type. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 42 drones.

  • The Air Force shot down 42 enemy UAVs during the Russian attack on Ukraine on October 22.
  • With all the number of enemy drones, most were shot down in Sumy Oblast.
  • The strikes were carried out in a number of regions, causing casualties among the civilian population.
  • Anti-aircraft defense continues combat work in repelling attacks.
  • The Russian occupiers also attacked Zaporozhye and caused serious damage to critical infrastructure.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, 42 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

10 Russian drones are lost in location. One UAV flew to Belarus, three more flew back to Russia. One enemy UAV — in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

It is reported that most of the attack UAVs were shot down in Sumy Oblast. However, there are dead and injured as a result of the Russian strike.

In total, the invaders launched 60 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Yeisk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack is repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Air Force concluded.

The Russian Federation attacked Sumy and Zaporozhye

During the past day, the occupiers of the Russian Federation made 303 strikes on 9 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Three people died, 19 were injured, including an 8-year-old girl.

Sumy OVA also reports that three people, including one child, were killed as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on residential buildings in the private sector of the regional center.

It is reported that 25 enemy Shaheds were shot down in the sky over Sumy region overnight. But anti-aircraft battles continue.

In the morning, the Russians continued shelling Sumy. In particular, they hit a residential apartment building and objects of critical infrastructure. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.

