Air defense forces shot down 57 enemy "shaheds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 23, the Russian Federation launched 82 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and an Kh-31P guided missile against Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 57 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 23, the enemy launched:

81 drones of the Shahed type and UAVs of an unknown type, which were launched from the directions of Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk;

guided air missile Kh-31P from the waters of the Black Sea.

The Russians attacked Odesa region with a rocket.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As of 09:00, 57 drones have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy and a number of other regions. In particular, 15 drones are currently lost and up to 9 UAVs are observed in the airspace of Ukraine.

Air defense forces destroyed almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation over the Sumy region

As reported in the Sumy OVA, on the night of October 23, the Ukrainian military shot down 19 Russian kamikaze drones over the Sumy region.

On October 23, air defense units of the Ground Forces, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards and volunteers shot down 19 enemy UAVs of the "Shaheed" type in the sky over Sumy region, the report says. Share