Air defense forces shot down 57 enemy "shaheds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 23, the Russian Federation launched 82 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and an Kh-31P guided missile against Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 57 drones.
Points of attention
- On the night of October 23, enemy aviation launched 82 UAVs and an Kh-31P missile against Ukraine, but Ukrainian air defense destroyed 57 Shahed drones.
- The Russian attack took place from Russian directions and targeted various regions of Ukraine, including Odesa, Mykolaiv and others.
- In total, 57 drones were confirmed to have been shot down, of which 15 were lost in location and nine were observed in the airspace of Ukraine.
- Air defense forces also destroyed almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation over the Sumy region, and confirmed the shooting down of 19 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 23, the enemy launched:
81 drones of the Shahed type and UAVs of an unknown type, which were launched from the directions of Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk;
guided air missile Kh-31P from the waters of the Black Sea.
The Russians attacked Odesa region with a rocket.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.
As of 09:00, 57 drones have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy and a number of other regions. In particular, 15 drones are currently lost and up to 9 UAVs are observed in the airspace of Ukraine.
Air defense forces destroyed almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation over the Sumy region
As reported in the Sumy OVA, on the night of October 23, the Ukrainian military shot down 19 Russian kamikaze drones over the Sumy region.
In total, according to OVA, since the beginning of the year, anti-aircraft fighters have destroyed 394 Russian UAVs over the region.
