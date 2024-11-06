Drones attacked a port in the Russian Caspian Sea — video
Drones attacked a port in the Russian Caspian Sea — video

Drones attacked a port in the Russian Caspian Sea — video
Source:  online.ua

In Russian Dagestan, there were reports of explosions on the morning of November 6. In particular, locals reported an attack by drones over the city of Kaspiysk.

Points of attention

  • In Russian Dagestan, there was an attack by drones in the city of Kaspiysk, where the base of the Red Flag Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy is located.
  • The governor of Dagestan said that the air defense destroyed the drone, but the situation is still under review by the operational headquarters.
  • In a previous attack, Russia claimed the alleged destruction of Ukrainian drones, including the downing of a drone on an oil field in the Stavropol Territory.

What is known about "cotton" in Dagestan

As the governor of Dagestan initially stated, air defense allegedly destroyed a drone over the Caspian Sea.

The circumstances of what happened are currently being investigated. The operational headquarters is working, I am in constant contact with the responsible bodies, — the governor wrote.

After the alleged downing of the drone, residents of Caspiysk announced new explosions on social networks.

Subsequently, the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation (CCP) Andriy Kovalenko reported that a port was attacked in the Russian Caspian Sea.

In particular, according to Kovalenko, ships of the Russian Navy are located in Caspiansk.

Kaspiysk - the main base of the Red Flag Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy. Located in Dagestan, 15 km from Makhachkala, in the city of Kaspiysk. According to data from open sources, parts of the coastal forces of the Russian Federation, including the marines, are based there. The number of the garrison is about 1,500 people.

"Cotton" in Russia on November 1 — what is known

In the official statement of the Russian occupiers, it is said that 83 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense means.

The invaders claim that they destroyed 36 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, 20 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 12 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight over the territory of the Voronezh region, four over the territory of the Oryol region and three over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Later, it also became known that a drone fell on an oil depot in the Stavropol Territory

This information was officially confirmed by Governor Volodymyr Volodymyrov.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the UAV attack on the oil depot in Svitlohrad.

