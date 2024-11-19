Defense forces of Ukraine hit the arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region

On the night of November 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the arsenal of the 1046 logistics center in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

For the second time, Ukraine struck the arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry's GRAU in the Bryansk region

According to the General Staff, on the night of November 19, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, inflicted fire damage on the arsenal of the 1046 logistics center in the area of the city of Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff, as of 02:30 this night, 12 secondary explosions and detonations were recorded in the vicinity of the target.

The destruction of warehouses with ammunition for the army of the Russian occupiers in order to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will continue, the General Staff added. Share

What preceded it

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, noted, an attack was carried out on the arsenal. After that there was a big fire.

According to Kovalenko, artillery ammunition was stored there, including North Korean shells "for their systems". In addition, there are guided aerial bombs (CABs), anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers (RSV).

We will remind, on October 9, the Defense Forces already attacked the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region. Projectiles from North Korea were stored there.

As the General Staff notes, the attack was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.