On September 21, a large-scale fire broke out at the GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region after a drone attack. New photos with the consequences of the impact appeared on the network.

As noted, the consequences of the attack by Ukrainian drones on the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (GRAU) in the village of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region, can be assessed based on satellite images.

In particular, most of the ammunition storage facilities in the northern part of the arsenal were completely burned out, while the southern part remained practically untouched by the attack.

On the night of September 21, a new powerful "cotton" thundered in different parts of Russia. According to the latest data, an ammunition warehouse in the Kuban and an arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region were hit by drones.

According to preliminary data, the 23rd GRAU arsenal was attacked by drones in the village of Zhovtnevo, Tver region.

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the attack on the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi in the Tver region.

Also, on the night of September 21, fire damage was inflicted on the Tikhoretsk arsenal in the Krasnodar Territory. This object is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases of the occupiers and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops.

According to available information, at the time of the attack, another echelon was on the territory of the arsenal, which delivered at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from the DPRK.