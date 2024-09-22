Ukraine could use the Palyanitsa long-range missile to attack the arsenal in Tikhoretsk of the Russian Federation

At the time of the drone strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 21, there were 2,000 tons of ammunition at the Tykhorets dump, including North Korean-made shells.

Ukraine destroyed thousands of shells during the attack on the arsenal in Tikhoretsk of the Russian Federation

As the publication notes, although there is no official confirmation, it is likely that Ukraine uses the Palyanytsia rocket-drone to strike Russian arsenals.

Large stocks of small arms, mortar shells, artillery and ballistic missiles, including Russian Iskanders and North Korean KN-23s, were kept at the warehouse in Toropka. The warehouse in Tykhoretsk is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases, which plays a key role in the logistics of the Russian army.

💥/1. Tonight large Russian ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region of Russia, was targeted by Ukrainian drones.



The ammunition depots were attacked at around 3:30 a.m. by six kamikaze drones.



470km from the frontline (56.5032829, 31.7219694) pic.twitter.com/c17nQlkcYs — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 18, 2024

According to the estimates of the General Staff, at the time of the attack there were about 2,000 tons of ammunition, including North Korean shells. The large-scale explosion that occurred after the impact confirms these estimates. The explosions caused local earthquakes and were visible even from space.

Frequent strikes on ammunition depots indicate a change in the strategy of the Ukrainian army, which is now aimed at deep strikes on key strategic targets on the territory of Russia. Share

The publication notes that for many months Kyiv has been asking its Western partners for permission to use British, French and American-made missiles to strike targets in the Russian Federation, but has been refused.

Obviously, patience has run out, and Ukraine has begun to actively increase the production of its own weapons — drones and missiles — which can be used for attacks on Russian territory without prior permission. Recent attacks indicate an increase in the scale of such strikes. Earlier strikes hit targets at a distance of up to 1,800 km, but their scale was limited, the publication writes. Share

However, recent attacks have been much more destructive, suggesting the use of more powerful weapons, even though they don't fly as far as drones.

Eyewitnesses in Toropka reported that they heard jet engines before the explosion of the ammunition warehouse, which may indicate the use of "Palyanytsia".

This missile was developed for more than a year and debuted in combat conditions on August 24, when it hit a target in Crimea. "Palyanytsia" is equipped with an AI-PBS-350 turbojet engine, jointly developed by the Czech PBS company and the Ukrainian Ivchenko-Progress. The engine provides a thrust of 3,400 newtons, which allows you to deliver a one-ton rocket several hundred kilometers. Share

This makes "Palyanytsa" similar to the cruise missile "Neptune", but its production is much cheaper. Although it is less effective, its cost allows to produce them in larger quantities, the journalists concluded.

Drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian arsenal in Tykhoretsk

On the night of September 21, Russian media reported on explosions near one of the military units in Tikhoretsk district. Later, the governor of the Krasnodar region said that explosive objects were detonated as a result of the fire.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the Tikhoretsk arsenal and announced the destruction of more than 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from North Korea.

In the message, the General Staff notes that this warehouse "is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops."