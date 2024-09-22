Ukraine could use the Palyanitsa long-range missile to attack the arsenal in Tikhoretsk of the Russian Federation

At the time of the drone strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 21, there were 2,000 tons of ammunition at the Tykhorets dump, including North Korean-made shells.
Points of attention
- Ukraine can use the Palyanytsia drone missile to attack arsenals in the Russian Federation, which indicates a change in the strategy of the Ukrainian army.
- The Palyanytsia missile has a turbojet engine, which makes it possible to deliver it over long distances and use it for attacks without prior permission.
- The latest attacks by Ukrainian drones were much more destructive, which indicates the use of more powerful weapons.
- The Palyanytsia rocket allows you to produce them in larger quantities at an affordable price, which becomes an important factor in the war strategy.
- Ukrainian forces have already struck the arsenals in Tykhoretsk and Toropka of the Russian Federation, destroying thousands of tons of ammunition, including shells from North Korea.
Ukraine destroyed thousands of shells during the attack on the arsenal in Tikhoretsk of the Russian Federation
As the publication notes, although there is no official confirmation, it is likely that Ukraine uses the Palyanytsia rocket-drone to strike Russian arsenals.
Large stocks of small arms, mortar shells, artillery and ballistic missiles, including Russian Iskanders and North Korean KN-23s, were kept at the warehouse in Toropka. The warehouse in Tykhoretsk is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases, which plays a key role in the logistics of the Russian army.
💥/1. Tonight large Russian ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region of Russia, was targeted by Ukrainian drones.— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 18, 2024
The ammunition depots were attacked at around 3:30 a.m. by six kamikaze drones.
470km from the frontline (56.5032829, 31.7219694) pic.twitter.com/c17nQlkcYs
According to the estimates of the General Staff, at the time of the attack there were about 2,000 tons of ammunition, including North Korean shells. The large-scale explosion that occurred after the impact confirms these estimates. The explosions caused local earthquakes and were visible even from space.
The publication notes that for many months Kyiv has been asking its Western partners for permission to use British, French and American-made missiles to strike targets in the Russian Federation, but has been refused.
However, recent attacks have been much more destructive, suggesting the use of more powerful weapons, even though they don't fly as far as drones.
Eyewitnesses in Toropka reported that they heard jet engines before the explosion of the ammunition warehouse, which may indicate the use of "Palyanytsia".
This makes "Palyanytsa" similar to the cruise missile "Neptune", but its production is much cheaper. Although it is less effective, its cost allows to produce them in larger quantities, the journalists concluded.
Drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian arsenal in Tykhoretsk
On the night of September 21, Russian media reported on explosions near one of the military units in Tikhoretsk district. Later, the governor of the Krasnodar region said that explosive objects were detonated as a result of the fire.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the Tikhoretsk arsenal and announced the destruction of more than 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from North Korea.
In the message, the General Staff notes that this warehouse "is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops."
Earlier, Ukrainian forces also struck a missile arsenal in the city of Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation. According to British intelligence, one of the largest Russian warehouses with ammunition was hit, where more than 30 thousand tons of ammunition were stored.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-