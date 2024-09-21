The General Staff officially confirmed the damage by the Defense Forces of Ukraine to two arsenals of the Russia

Defense forces of Ukraine hit two military arsenals of the armed forces of the Russian Federation on the night of September 21. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of two Russian arsenals

On the night of September 21, fire damage was inflicted on the "Tikhoretsk" arsenal in the Krasnodar Territory. This object is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases of the occupiers and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops.

According to available information, at the time of the attack, another echelon was on the territory of the arsenal, which delivered at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from the DPRK.

The Podlyot radar station, which detected air targets in the direction of the arsenal, was also attacked.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine struck the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region.

Fire and detonation are recorded in the areas of both military arsenals.

The tasks were successfully completed in cooperation with the units of the Defense Forces: the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and others.

Combat work on important military targets of the Russian occupiers continues.

Large-scale "cotton" in the Tver region: what is known

According to local media, on September 21, Ukrainian UAVs "hit a secret facility" where missiles can be stored, which during detonation "will pulverize everything for dozens of kilometers in the district."

It is in this area that the village of Oktyabrskii is located, where the 23rd arsenal of GRAU was hit.

Local residents say that there are allegedly missile mines with airlocks, like in a bunker. A railway passes through part of it, which is not marked on the map. North Korean missiles may be among the missiles.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that on the night of September 21, 101 drones attacked the territory of the aggressor country and the occupied Crimea.

A fire is also raging in the Kuban

It is reported that drones also attacked the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

After the drone strike, a large-scale fire and detonation broke out.

Telegram channel "Astra" reports that it is about an attack on a warehouse with ammunition.