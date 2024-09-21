In the Tver region of the Russia, the federal highway was blocked after a drone attack on a missile arsenal

The situation in the Tver region is rapidly escalating after a large-scale drone attack on a military facility - the GRAU missile arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The local population is engaged in self-evacuation, and the authorities have blocked the M-9 "Baltia" federal highway.

Large-scale "bavovna" in the Tver region — what is known

The authorities of the Russian Federation have not yet explained why they decided to block the federal highway after the drone attack.

According to the latest data, traffic is blocked on the section from km 322 to km 420. What is important to understand is that the village of Oktyabrskii is located in this area, where the 23rd GRAU arsenal was hit.

In addition, it is reported that Stara Toropa station (11 km from the village) has been evacuated.

The restrictions will apply until "a special order," the message says.

According to local media, Ukrainian UAVs "hit a secret facility" where missiles can be stored, which "will pulverize dozens of kilometers in the district" during detonation.

People who live there say that there are alleged missile mines with airlocks, like in a bunker. A railway passes through part of it, which is not marked on the map. North Korean missiles may be among the missiles.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that on the night of September 21, 101 drones attacked the territory of the aggressor country and the occupied Crimea.

A fire is also raging in the Kuban

It is reported that drones also attacked the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

After the drone strike, a large-scale fire and detonation broke out.

The authorities immediately announced the evacuation of the local population from the village near which the "cotton" thundered.

Telegram channel "Astra" reports that it is about an attack on a warehouse with ammunition.