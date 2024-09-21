Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 640,000 Russian invaders

The Russian army continues to suffer large-scale losses in the war against Ukraine. Thus, during September 20, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 1,440 Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 21, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 640,920 (+1,440) people,

tanks — 8746 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,170 (+38) units,

artillery systems — 18,270 (+58) units,

RSZV — 1193 (+4) units,

air defense equipment — 949 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,561 (+92) units,

cruise missiles — 2593 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,966 (+68) units,

special equipment — 3125 (+10) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on September 20-21, 2024

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 217 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

On September 20, the Russian army carried out five missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using six missiles, 73 air strikes, using 108 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, it fired 5,300 rounds, 215 of them from rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made eight strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower, two control points, one anti-aircraft defense device and seven artillery systems of the occupiers were hit. Share