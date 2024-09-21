Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 640,000 Russian invaders

The Russian army continues to suffer large-scale losses in the war against Ukraine. Thus, during September 20, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 1,440 Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- 217 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.
- Defense forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks by Russian troops in various directions.
- Ukrainian aviation and missile forces have demonstrated high efficiency in striking enemy concentrations.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 21, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 640,920 (+1,440) people,
tanks — 8746 (+21) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,170 (+38) units,
artillery systems — 18,270 (+58) units,
RSZV — 1193 (+4) units,
air defense equipment — 949 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,561 (+92) units,
cruise missiles — 2593 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,966 (+68) units,
special equipment — 3125 (+10) units.
What is known about the situation at the front on September 20-21, 2024
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 217 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.
On September 20, the Russian army carried out five missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using six missiles, 73 air strikes, using 108 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, it fired 5,300 rounds, 215 of them from rocket-propelled grenade launchers.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the Vovchansk region;
There were 19 attacks by the enemy in the Kupyan direction;
In the Limansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 10 assaults by the Russian occupiers;
One enemy attack was recorded in the Seversky direction;
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to break through 9 times;
The enemy also launched 9 failed attacks in the Toretsk direction;
In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 36 assaults by Russian invaders;
In the Kurakhiv direction, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our troops 58 times;
18 skirmishes took place in the Vremivsk direction;
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the Armed Forces three times;
In the Dnieper direction, it was also possible to repulse 3 enemy assaults.
In the Kursk region of Russia, since the beginning of the past day, enemy aviation has carried out 22 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided air bombs on its own territory.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-