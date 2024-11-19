In the Bryansk region, the GRAU arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation exploded after the attack — video

At night in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, "cotton" sounded. In particular, the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Command of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was attacked.

What is known about the attack on the GRAU arsenal in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, noted, an attack was carried out on the arsenal. After that there was a big fire.

According to Kovalenko, artillery ammunition was stored there, including North Korean shells "for their systems". In addition, there are guided aerial bombs (CABs), anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers (RSV).

Currently, it is not known what exactly the GRAU arsenal was attacked with.

Instead, the Governor of Bryansk Oblast, Oleksandr Bogomaz, announced the drone attack. He traditionally noted that "the UAV was destroyed, there were no casualties or damage."

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that on the morning of November 19, air defense systems allegedly destroyed 12 Ukrainian UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region and 1 over the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

We will remind, on October 9, the Defense Forces successfully attacked the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region. Projectiles from North Korea were stored there.

As the General Staff notes, the attack was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

According to available information, ammunition for missile and artillery weapons, including those that came from the DPRK, as well as guided aerial bombs, were stored on the territory of the warehouse. A significant part of them was located in the open air.

During the attack, explosions were recorded on the territory of the object. In particular, local authorities blocked roads in the area of the arsenal.